Asgiri Anunayaka Thero raises concerns over declining recognition of Maha Sangha, culture and history

The Anunayaka Thero of the Asgiri Chapter, Venerable Wedaruwe Upali Thero, stated that there is widespread concern at present over the lack of proper recognition given to the Maha Sangha, culture, and history.

The Thero made these remarks while addressing a ceremony held at the historic Mihinthalaya Rajamaha Viharaya yesterday (31).

A ‘Sangha Dakshinawa’ was offered to one hundred monks in commemoration of the 35th death anniversary of the late Venerable Walawahangunawewe Dharmakirthi Sri Rathanapala Thero, former Chief Incumbent of the Mihinthalaya Rajamaha Viharaya. The religious observance was held at the temple premises.

Simultaneously, a book authored by the current Chief Incumbent of the Mihinthalaya Rajamaha Viharaya, Venerable Dr. Walawahangunawewe Dhammarathana Nayaka Thero, was also launched.

Addressing the gathering, Ven. Wedaruwe Upali Thero said:

“We have come today to rediscover our roots. This noble and sacred place is deeply precious to our hearts yesterday, today, and tomorrow. However, we must ask ourselves how satisfied we are with the recognition and attention given to our roots, this land, the Maha Sangha, the Sasana, culture, art, and history.

“If monks remain silent, who will speak out against injustice and the serious erosion of culture? Therefore, monks should not fear threats. It is because figures such as Devadatta existed that the noble qualities of the Buddha were revealed so profoundly.”