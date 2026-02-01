Two suspects arrested for aiding and abetting Dehiwala and Kohuwala shootings

February 1, 2026   08:46 am

Two suspects have been arrested by the Western Province South Crime Division in connection with two shootings that occurred in the Dehiwala and Kohuwala areas.

Two suspects who aided and abetted the shooting of the owner of a hotel in the Dehiwala police division on 09 January, 2026 and the shooting of a person who was traveling in a three-wheeler in the Bodhiyawatta area of the Kohuwala police division on 12 December, 2025 have been arrested.

Officers also seized 14 grams and 730 milligrams of Crystal Methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) from the suspects at the time of their arrest.

The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old residents of Boralgamuwa and Mount Lavinia, police said. 

It has been revealed that the two suspects had aided and abetted the crimes under the direction of an organized underworld figure and drug trafficker residing overseas.  

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Western Province South Crime Division.

