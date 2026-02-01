Traders oppose govt. move to transfer economic centres to new company

Owners of economic centre trade stalls have informed the Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development, Wasantha Samarasinghe, that they strongly oppose the government’s decision to transfer five of the country’s leading economic centres from their current administrative structure to a new establishment.

This was revealed during a discussion held yesterday (31) at the Dambulla Economic Centre under the patronage of Minister Samarasinghe.

The meeting was convened to brief traders on the establishment of a new management board, the appointment of seven directors, and the transfer of five economic centres, currently administered by a management trust under the proposed company.

Deputy Minister in charge of the subject, Sunil Biyanwila, along with government officials, members of the Dambulla Economic Centre Traders’ Association, and representatives of the Economic Centre Management Trust, participated in the discussion.

A heated situation took place between Minister Samarasinghe and the traders, during which the trading community directly informed the Minister that these economic centres have been managed by traders for more than 35 years.

Traders stressed that they would not allow the Minister to suddenly appoint new teams and take control of their trading premises without prior notice.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Samarasinghe stated that the new company had been established to administer the economic centres and ensure a fair market for the public.

Accordingly, the Minister announced that the Dambulla, Nuwara Eliya, Thambuttegama, Keppetipola, and Narahenpita economic centres would be brought under the new company, and that all monthly tax revenues collected from these centres would have to be paid to the company from next month.

He further assured that the move would not deprive farmers or traders of their existing rights.

However, traders strongly rejected the proposal, stating that it was unacceptable to establish a new institution and transfer businesses that have been operating for over three decades without prior notice or a proper investigation. They emphasized that the economic centres have been managed for more than 30 years through a strong management trust.

The traders also pointed out that trade associations have already taken legal action against the company previously presented to the Cabinet for approval to administer the economic centres. They accused the Minister of changing the company’s name after Cabinet approval and establishing a new company without obtaining fresh approval.

Traders further highlighted that the Dambulla Economic Centre has carried out all development activities for the past 29 years without receiving government funds and has accumulated savings of Rs. 250 million under the management trust.

They noted that traders support farmers by providing interest-free loans, seeds, and other assistance for vegetable cultivation, and stated that they are unwilling to hand over their rights to an unknown company under such circumstances.

During the heated discussion, traders also reminded the Minister that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had visited Dambulla and pledged, as an election promise, to grant a 30-year lease agreement to the traders of the economic centre.

However, the Minister did not respond to this claim.

Journalists later questioned the Minister regarding contradictions between the company approved by the Cabinet and the company name against which traders have initiated legal action.

In response, Minister Samarasinghe said that the company name approved by the Cabinet was later changed and that he is prepared to seek Cabinet approval for the revised name in the future.

In view of the strong opposition from traders, the Minister stated that a future date would be given to further consider the matter and hold additional discussions to reach an agreement between the company and the traders.