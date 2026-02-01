22-year old arrested with nearly 500g of Ice in Aluthgama

An individual has been arrested while behaving suspiciously near the Aluthgama Railway Station by the Kalutara Crimes Division.

Police have found nearly 500 grams of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice, with an estimated street value of around Rs. 50 million, in his possession.

The raid was carried out based on information that an organised underworld figure and drug trafficker operating in the Southern Province, identified as ‘Unakuruwe Shantha,’ is engaged in drug trafficking activities in Aluthgama Welipenna.

During the operation, officers recovered the stock of narcotics from the suspect’s possession, along with a mobile phone suspected to have been used for drug trafficking.

Police suspect that the arrested person was waiting at the location to hand over the drugs to another person.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 22-year old resident of Ginthota, police said.

Further questioning has revealed that the suspect maintained close associations with ‘Unakuruwe Shantha,’ according to police.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court, where police are expected to seek a detention order to continue further investigations into the incident.