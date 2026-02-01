State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka extended

State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka extended

February 1, 2026   11:28 am

The State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka has been extended.

The extraordinary gazette notification extending the state of public emergency in Sri Lanka from January 28, 2026 has been issued under the signature of the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

The proclamation has been issued by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, by virtue of the powers vested in him by Section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40), as amended by Act, No. 8 of 1959, Law No. 6 of 1978 and Act, No. 28 of 1988, to declare that the provisions of Part II of the Ordinance, come into operation throughout Sri Lanka.

The declaration has been made to ensure public safety, maintain the normal functioning of the country, and safeguard the continuity of essential supplies and services necessary for public life.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake issued an extraordinary gazette declaring a State of Public Emergency across the country on November 29, 2025 after cyclone Ditwah made landfall in Sri Lanka causing devastation to most parts of the island.

Furthermore, amendments have also been made under section 5 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40) by the President.

According to the extraordinary gazette issued by the President, the amended regulations will be cited as the Emergency (Miscellaneous Provisions and Powers) Regulations, No. 1 of 2026.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.01

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.01

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.01

Govt committed to protecting and rehabilitating reservoirs - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Govt committed to protecting and rehabilitating reservoirs - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Aviation Minister explains reason for removal of AASL chairman (English)

Aviation Minister explains reason for removal of AASL chairman (English)

Strong human resources crucial to face global competition  PM Harini (English)

Strong human resources crucial to face global competition  PM Harini (English)

Govt has consistently failed to fulfil its promises  Opposition Leader (English)

Govt has consistently failed to fulfil its promises  Opposition Leader (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Govt signs agreement with plantation companies to increase estate workers' daily wage (English)

Govt signs agreement with plantation companies to increase estate workers' daily wage (English)

'A-Level to Next Level' seminar organized by 'Sarvajana Youth Front' held in Colombo (English)

'A-Level to Next Level' seminar organized by 'Sarvajana Youth Front' held in Colombo (English)