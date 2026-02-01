India raises infrastructure spending to record 12.2 trillion rupees for 2026-27

February 1, 2026   11:45 am

India’s federal government will spend a record 12.2 trillion rupees ($133.08 billion) on infrastructure in the upcoming financial year that begins on April 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her annual budget presentation on Sunday.

The spending plan is higher than the 11.21 trillion rupees budgeted for the current fiscal year, which was the highest on record.

Source: Reuters 

--Agencies 

