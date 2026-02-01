Gazette issued extending declaration of several services including electricity supply as essential service

Gazette issued extending declaration of several services including electricity supply as essential service

February 1, 2026   11:46 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has issued an extraordinary gazette notification extending the declaration of a number of services, including the supply of electricity and fuel, as essential services.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake by virtue of the powers vested in him in terms of Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act, No. 61 of 1979 has issued the gazette notification. 

