Strike launched by Development Officers opposite Presidential Secretariat enters day seven

February 1, 2026   12:10 pm

The strike launched by a group of Development Officers opposite the Presidential Secretariat enters day seven today.

The Lanka Schools Development Officers’ Association launched a hunger strike in front of the Presidential Secretariat, demanding the immediate integration of teachers who have been serving in schools for the past seven years into the official teaching service.

Four persons who were engaged in hunger strike were hospitalized due to deteriorating health, while two more joined the protest yesterday (31).

