Private operators demand bus fare hike amidst rising operational costs

Bus fares will have to be increased in the coming months, despite a recent marginal reduction in fuel prices, the President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA), Gemunu Wijeratne has stated.

Addressing a media briefing held today (01), Wijeratne stated that a fare revision would be required before July due to rising operational difficulties, particularly in Colombo and its suburbs.

He explained that under the national bus fare policy, buses previously travelled between 2.5 and 3 kilometres per litre of diesel in Colombo and surrounding areas. However, due to severe traffic congestion, that distance has now dropped to less than 2 kilometres per litre.

Accordingly, Gemunu Wijeratne said bus fares would need to be adjusted accordingly, noting that the minimum fare for short-distance services should be increased approximately by Rs. 5–6.

Speaking further, he said short-distance buses form the mainstay of Sri Lanka’s public transport system, with around 13,000–14,000 private buses in operation across the country. However, he stressed that operating buses in Colombo and its suburbs has now become impossible.

He also criticised the government’s management of the public transport sector, stating that only limited progress has been made since the establishment of the current administration.

The President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA), Gemunu Wijeratne stated, “It has been one and a half years since the government was formed. What has been done to develop public transport? We state responsibly that there is corruption among chairmen. Either the public transport service must be developed, or we will be compelled to request a fare increase in the coming months.”

He added that the LPBOA does not regulate private bus services and is merely requesting a fare review in line with current operating conditions.

“At the very least, the minimum fare for short-distance services must be increased by Rs. 5–6,” he added.