Shiranthi Rajapaksa summoned to FCID on Tuesday; CID summons Namal

Shiranthi Rajapaksa summoned to FCID on Tuesday; CID summons Namal

February 1, 2026   12:57 pm

Shiranthi Rajapaksa, the wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has been instructed to appear before the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) on Tuesday (03).

Accordingly, she has been informed to appear before the FCID at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Shiranthi Rajapaksa had been summoned to the FCID on January 27 to provide a statement. However, through her legal counsel, she had informed police that she was unable to appear on that date and requested a two-week extension.

As no medical report was submitted to support her request, she has been re-summoned to appear before the FCID on February 3.

Meanwhile, National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has also been instructed to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on the same day.

Reports indicate that although MP Namal Rajapaksa had previously been summoned to the CID, he requested an alternative date as he was not in the country at the time, following which the new date was issued.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.01

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.01

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.01

Govt committed to protecting and rehabilitating reservoirs - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Govt committed to protecting and rehabilitating reservoirs - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Aviation Minister explains reason for removal of AASL chairman (English)

Aviation Minister explains reason for removal of AASL chairman (English)

Strong human resources crucial to face global competition  PM Harini (English)

Strong human resources crucial to face global competition  PM Harini (English)

Govt has consistently failed to fulfil its promises  Opposition Leader (English)

Govt has consistently failed to fulfil its promises  Opposition Leader (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Govt signs agreement with plantation companies to increase estate workers' daily wage (English)

Govt signs agreement with plantation companies to increase estate workers' daily wage (English)

'A-Level to Next Level' seminar organized by 'Sarvajana Youth Front' held in Colombo (English)

'A-Level to Next Level' seminar organized by 'Sarvajana Youth Front' held in Colombo (English)