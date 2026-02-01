Shiranthi Rajapaksa summoned to FCID on Tuesday; CID summons Namal

Shiranthi Rajapaksa, the wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has been instructed to appear before the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) on Tuesday (03).

Accordingly, she has been informed to appear before the FCID at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Shiranthi Rajapaksa had been summoned to the FCID on January 27 to provide a statement. However, through her legal counsel, she had informed police that she was unable to appear on that date and requested a two-week extension.

As no medical report was submitted to support her request, she has been re-summoned to appear before the FCID on February 3.

Meanwhile, National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has also been instructed to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on the same day.

Reports indicate that although MP Namal Rajapaksa had previously been summoned to the CID, he requested an alternative date as he was not in the country at the time, following which the new date was issued.