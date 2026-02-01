Body of newborn found floating in Nuwara Eliya Gregory Lake

The body of a newborn baby has been found floating in Gregory Lake in Nuwara Eliya today (01), according to the Nuwara Eliya Police.

The discovery was made following information provided to police by boat operators and lifeguards at the lake.

Police officers, together with the Judicial Medical Officer from the Nuwara Eliya District General Hospital, retrieved the body, the Ada Derana correspondent reported.

Police stated that a portion of the umbilical cord was still attached to the newborn at the time the body was recovered from the reservoir.

The body has been sent to the Nuwara Eliya District General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

No suspects have been arrested so far, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.