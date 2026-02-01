Man nabbed for stealing mobile phone of Russian woman in Unawatuna

February 1, 2026   03:02 pm

An individual has been arrested for stealing a mobile phone worth nearly Rs. 300,000 belonging to a Russian national.

The officers of the Unawatuna Tourist Police have arrested the individual.

The arrest was made following an investigation launched based on a complaint lodged by the foreign woman.

Police also recovered the stolen mobile phone from the suspect at the time of arrest.

Authorities stated that further legal action will be taken against the suspect.

