Five injured in road accident in Anuradhapura

Five injured in road accident in Anuradhapura

February 1, 2026   03:36 pm

At least five individuals have sustained injuries in an accident reported at the Galkulama police road barrier in Anuradhapura this morning, police stated.

The Thirappane police stated that the accident happened due to a head-on collision between two motor vehicles at around 5 a.m. today (01).

One of the vehicles involved was carrying four individuals returning home after attending a music concert in Anuradhapura, while the other vehicle belonged to a single family traveling from Kelaniya to Anuradhapura on an excursion.

Since the accident occurred at a bend, the vehicle coming from Anuradhapura lost control due to excessive speed while on the right side of the road, which was identified as the primary cause of the accident during preliminary investigations, police stated.

The injured include the four passengers and the driver of the vehicle from Anuradhapura, as well as one person from the other vehicle, who have all been hospitalized.

The Thirappane police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.01

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.01

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.01

Govt committed to protecting and rehabilitating reservoirs - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Govt committed to protecting and rehabilitating reservoirs - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Aviation Minister explains reason for removal of AASL chairman (English)

Aviation Minister explains reason for removal of AASL chairman (English)

Strong human resources crucial to face global competition  PM Harini (English)

Strong human resources crucial to face global competition  PM Harini (English)

Govt has consistently failed to fulfil its promises  Opposition Leader (English)

Govt has consistently failed to fulfil its promises  Opposition Leader (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Govt signs agreement with plantation companies to increase estate workers' daily wage (English)

Govt signs agreement with plantation companies to increase estate workers' daily wage (English)

'A-Level to Next Level' seminar organized by 'Sarvajana Youth Front' held in Colombo (English)

'A-Level to Next Level' seminar organized by 'Sarvajana Youth Front' held in Colombo (English)