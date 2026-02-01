Five injured in road accident in Anuradhapura

At least five individuals have sustained injuries in an accident reported at the Galkulama police road barrier in Anuradhapura this morning, police stated.

The Thirappane police stated that the accident happened due to a head-on collision between two motor vehicles at around 5 a.m. today (01).

One of the vehicles involved was carrying four individuals returning home after attending a music concert in Anuradhapura, while the other vehicle belonged to a single family traveling from Kelaniya to Anuradhapura on an excursion.

Since the accident occurred at a bend, the vehicle coming from Anuradhapura lost control due to excessive speed while on the right side of the road, which was identified as the primary cause of the accident during preliminary investigations, police stated.

The injured include the four passengers and the driver of the vehicle from Anuradhapura, as well as one person from the other vehicle, who have all been hospitalized.

The Thirappane police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.