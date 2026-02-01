Riverston reopens for tourists

The Riverston Tourist Zone in the Knuckles Forest Reserve, a designated World Heritage area has reopened to local and international visitors today (01), after it was closed owing to damages caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The roads leading to Riverston from Rattota and Laggala were heavily damaged but have been fully reconstructed within two months. At present, only light vehicles are allowed to access the area.

Meanwhile, public transport services have also resumed, enabling tourists to explore the reserve’s natural beauty safely. Authorities have urged visitors to use vehicles responsibly, follow local guidelines, and avoid harming the environment in the World Heritage site.

The rapid restoration of the roads was carried out through coordinated efforts by the Road Development Authority, the tri-forces, district and divisional secretariats, local councils, and volunteer organizations.