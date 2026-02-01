Driver prevents bus from plunging over 50-foot cliff in Walapane

A bus heading from Nildandhahinna to Teripaha in Walapane today (01) narrowly avoided disaster when its driver managed to stop the vehicle just before it could tumble over a 50-foot cliff.

The bus, belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) Walapane Depot, suffered a mechanical failure while taking a sharp bend in the Rasingolla area. At the time, around 40 passengers were on board.

“The bus made a loud noise while going through the first bend in the Rasingolla area. I immediately applied the handbrake and stopped the bus,” the driver said. “Looking down, I could see the steep cliff just below. When I checked, I noticed the bus’s joint had broken into two. After informing the depot, they replaced the joint and the bus was taken for repairs.”

The driver, a 15-year veteran of the Walapane Depot, added that the road remains difficult to navigate, especially after damage caused by the Cyclone Ditwah. “Driving on this road is still very challenging,” he said.