Police open fire at lorry in Kilinochchi after driver ignores orders

Police opened fire at a lorry in Tharmapuram, Kilinochchi after the driver continued to drive without complying with police orders.

Police attempted to stop and inspect a lorry that was speeding in Tharmapuram at a roadblock in the early hours of today (01).

However, as the driver of the lorry continued to drive despite police signals, officers opened fire at the vehicle’s wheels.

Following the shooting, the driver fled the scene.

Police stated that the lorry was transporting sand without a valid permit.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Tharmapuram Police to arrest the suspect.