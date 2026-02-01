Gazette issued amending regulations on night shift hours for female workers

February 1, 2026   05:37 pm

A Gazette notification has been issued granting permission to employ women as sanitary workers and food service attendants during night-time hours.

The regulations have been issued by the Minister of Labour, Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, through an amendment to the Shop and Office Employees (Regulation of Employment and Remuneration) Act.

Previously, the Act allowed women over the age of 18 to be employed as ‘ladies lavatory attendants’ only after 6:00 p.m.

With the amendments to the Act, the new Gazette notification states that women over the age of 18 may now be employed as janitorial attendant or food service attendants after 6:00 p.m. and before 6:00 a.m. the following day.

However, the Ministry of Labour has emphasized that employers are responsible for providing suitable accommodation, transportation facilities, health and safety measures, and overall welfare for women employed during these hours.

