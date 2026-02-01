Ginger prices soar amid supply shortage

Ginger prices soar amid supply shortage

February 1, 2026   06:05 pm

Prices of ginger in the local market have surged sharply, according to vegetable traders in Hatton.

Wholesale traders report that while fresh ginger previously sold at prices between Rs. 300 and Rs. 500 per kilogram, current prices have escalated to between Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 2,000 per kilogram.

They attribute the sharp price increase to a shortage of supply in the market following extensive damage to ginger cultivations caused by the Cyclone Ditwah.

