Four arrested for assaulting police officers during drug raid in Maha Oya

February 1, 2026   06:27 pm

Four individuals have been arrested by the Maha Oya Police on charges of assaulting police officers who were conducting a drug raid.

According to police, a team of officers from the Maha Oya Police Station carried out a drug raid last evening (31) in the Galwalayaya area, during which the suspects allegedly attacked the officers.

A police sergeant who sustained injuries in the assault has been admitted to the Maha Oya Hospital for treatment.

Police have taken the suspects into custody along with a club allegedly used in the attack.

The suspects are due to be produced before the Dehiattakandiya Magistrate’s Court.

