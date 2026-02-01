Four arrested for assaulting police officers during drug raid in Maha Oya

Four individuals have been arrested by the Maha Oya Police on charges of assaulting police officers who were conducting a drug raid.

According to police, a team of officers from the Maha Oya Police Station carried out a drug raid last evening (31) in the Galwalayaya area, during which the suspects allegedly attacked the officers.

A police sergeant who sustained injuries in the assault has been admitted to the Maha Oya Hospital for treatment.

Police have taken the suspects into custody along with a club allegedly used in the attack.

The suspects are due to be produced before the Dehiattakandiya Magistrate’s Court.