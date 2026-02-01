Health Ministry to intervene to resolve issues faced by children of GMOA members during school admissions

February 1, 2026   06:44 pm

The Ministry of Health and Mass Media has decided to intervene to resolve issues faced by children of members of Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) during school admissions.

Issuing a statement, the Department of Government Information said the necessary steps will be taken once the Health Ministry is notified of such incidents.

Accordingly, GMOA members encountering such difficulties are advised to report their issues to Eranga Jayawardhana, the Director (ECI) at the Ministry of Health and Mass Media, for assistance.

