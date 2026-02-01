Sixth Development Officer on hunger strike hospitalized

Sixth Development Officer on hunger strike hospitalized

February 1, 2026   07:11 pm

Another Development Officer who was staging a hunger strike opposite the Presidential Secretariat has been hospitalized.

Accordingly, six officers who were part of the hunger strike were admitted to hospital after falling ill.

The hunger strike launched by a group of Development Officers opposite the Presidential Secretariat— demanding that they be absorbed into the teacher service —continues today (01) for its seventh day.

The Union of All Ceylon School Development Officers launched a satyagraha on January 26, requesting the authorities to absorb them into the teacher service since they have been working in schools for seven years.

Since authorities did not respond appropriately, the protest escalated into a fast-unto-death.

Meanwhile, the protesting Development Officers have stated that, as the President has not scheduled a meeting to discuss their grievances before tomorrow (02), a large-scale protest is planned outside the Presidential Secretariat.

