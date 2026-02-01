Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India

Pakistan will boycott their game against India at the 2026 T20 World Cup.

A post issued by the Government of Pakistan’s official X account said the government had granted permission to the Pakistan team to travel to Sri Lanka for the tournament.

However, it announced that “the Pakistan cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15 February 2026 against India”. The statement did not specify a reason for that decision.

Pakistan are in Group A along with India, Namibia, Netherlands and USA, and are playing all their matches in Sri Lanka, which is a co-host of the tournament along with India.

They play their first match against Netherlands on February 7, the opening day of the T20 World Cup, and then take on USA on February 10, and Namibia on February 18. Pakistan will forfeit the two points from their game against India if they boycott the fixture.

Source: Cricinfo

--Agencies