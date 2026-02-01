Association of Medical Specialists not joining doctors union action

Association of Medical Specialists not joining doctors union action

February 1, 2026   10:30 pm

The Association of Medical Specialists (AMS) says that none of its members will engage in the trade union action to be staged by doctors from tomorrow.

The association’s spokesperson, Dr. Ashoka Gunaratne, stated that its members will continue to carry out duties as usual tomorrow (02).

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) had announced that it will intensify its trade union action from tomorrow, protesting the government’s failure to respond positively to its demands.

The GMOA’s secretary, Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa, claimed that specialist doctors in hospitals across the island have planned to initiate a trade union action from tomorrow.

However, the media spokesperson for the Association of Medical Specialists (AMS), Dr. Ashoka Gunaratne, stated that none of its members will join this trade union action.

