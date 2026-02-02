Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

February 2, 2026   06:24 am

Several spells of shower will occur in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambanthota district, today (02), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Showers or thundershowers are likely at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m. 

Fairly heavy rainfall about 50 mm is likely at some places, the Met. Department said. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

