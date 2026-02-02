Special traffic and security plan announced for exposition of Sacred Relics from India

Sri Lanka Police have announced extensive security arrangements and a special traffic management plan ahead of the exposition of Sacred Relics brought from India, scheduled to be held at the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple from 05 February, 2026.

The Sacred Relics are due to arrive in Sri Lanka from India on 04 February 2026, while the special exposition will commence at 6.00 a.m. on 05 February and continue until 7.00 a.m. on 11 February.

Accordingly, police have urged the public to adhere to a set of guidelines to ensure a smooth, safe, and peaceful worship experience for all devotees.

As the exposition will remain open 24 hours, devotees are requested to fully cooperate with security measures implemented by the Sri Lanka Police. With a large number of local and foreign devotees expected, the public is advised to remain vigilant against theft and safeguard wallets, jewellery, and other personal belongings.

The use of mobile phones within the Sacred Chamber is strictly prohibited. Devotees are also advised not to bring helmets, jackets, large bags, or other unnecessary personal items into the temple premises.

Vehicles should be parked only in designated parking areas. Motorists are requested to comply with traffic regulations, drive responsibly, and seek assistance from police officers when required. Devotees are further reminded to observe Buddhist traditions when entering the temple premises, police stated.

According to police, several roads will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic during the exposition period.

A special shuttle bus service will also operate for the convenience of devotees visiting the Gangaramaya Temple.

Meanwhile, the police have called on the public to cooperate with security personnel and strictly follow traffic instructions to ensure a safe and orderly environment throughout the event.

Special parking arrangements have been made, including free and paid parking facilities.

The related road closures, parking areas and shuttle services for motorists passing by the area during this period are as follows:

Road Closures

• Jinarathana Mawatha from James Peiris Mawatha Junction towards the temple

• Jinarathana Mawatha from Hunupitiya Wewa Road Junction towards the temple

• Jinarathana Mawatha from Lake Crescent (Hunupitiya Road) Junction towards the temple

• Park Street from Jinarathana Mawatha Junction towards the temple

• Staple Street from Muttiah Road Junction

• James Peiris Mawatha from Muttiah Road Junction

Special Shuttle Service

• Old MOD Grounds Parking Area (MOD Park)

• Port City Parking Area

• Parking Area near Shangri-La Hotel



Restricted Parking Areas

• Navam Mawatha

• Perahera Mawatha

• Ramanayake Mawatha

• James Peiris Mawatha

• Jinarathana Mawatha

• Muttiah Road

• Altair Avenue

• Staple Street

• Dawson Street

• Union Place

• Hyde Park Corner

• Baybrook Place

• Park Street

• Lake Crescent

• Hunupitiya Wewa Road

• Dharmapala Mawatha

Free Parking Areas

• Port City Parking Area

• Parking Area near Shangri-La Hotel

• Parking Area at Old MOD Grounds

• F. R. Senanayake Mawatha Parking Area

• Dhanapala Mawatha, Viharamahadevi Park Area

• Ananda Coomaraswamy Mawatha (Green Path) Parking Area

• School Road Parking

• Vauxhall Street Parking

• Vacant land of the Old Sathosa premises near Colombo City Centre

Paid Parking Facilities

• Private parking near Gamini Roundabout

• Parking area opposite Lake House

• Parking at Access Tower Building

• Parking at Old Manning Market Grounds

• Chamas Parking