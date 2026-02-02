GMOA to intensify trade union action from today

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) says it will intensify its ongoing trade union action from this morning (02), following a lack of response from relevant authorizes regarding several of their key demands.

Accordingly, the association stated that steps will be taken to intensify the trade union action from 8.00 a.m. today.

The GMOA said that as part of the intensified continuous trade union action commencing today, the following actions will come into effect:

• Suspension of issuing prescriptions and recommendations for patients to obtain medicines and medical equipment from external sources that are unavailable within the hospital.

• Suspension of issuing recommendations for patients to undergo laboratory tests externally when they are unavailable within the hospital.

• Withdrawal from voluntary participation in health camps and clinics organized by political groups.

• Suspension of assigning doctors to new hospital wards and units opened within the hospital system without the officially approved number of medical officers.

• Withdrawal from examining patients in the absence of adequate facilities and support staff required to ensure the safety and privacy of patients.

• Limiting of specialist services solely to the hospital to which they are officially attached, and withdrawing from covering duties for services in other hospitals that lack specialist doctors.

The GMOA initially launched a continuous trade union action across the entire government hospital system on January 26, based on a series of issues presented to the government.

At a meeting held on January 26, the Executive Committee of the GMOA decided to grant the Minister of Health a 48-hour ultimatum to decide and announce a positive solution to the issues raised.

However, the GMOA stated that the Ministry of Health has failed to present satisfactory solutions to the relevant demands.

Accordingly, the association said it has decided to intensify and continue the trade union action without interruption from today.

An emergency meeting of the GMOA Executive Committee was held on the morning of the 31 January, 2026, during which it was decided to continue the ongoing trade union action.