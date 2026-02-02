Police Inspector and Constable arrested over missing firearm

February 2, 2026   08:22 am

A Police Inspector and a Police Constable have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a pistol and a magazine containing 10 rounds of ammunition from the Matugama Police Station, police said.

It was revealed during a documentary audit that a firearm and several rounds of ammunition have been missing since January 26.

The missing items include a pistol and a magazine containing 10 rounds of live ammunition, which were part of the sub-service inventory at the Matugama Police Station, said police.

Matugama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

