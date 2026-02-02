Couple arrested with Ice worth Rs. 8 million in Puttalam

A married couple has been arrested yesterday (01) in a raid conducted by the Narcotics Control Unit of the Puttalam Police for possession of 524 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’).

The arrested suspects, aged 28 and 23, are residents of the Anamaduwa area, police said.

They were apprehended in the Mallankulama area of Puttalam. Investigations revealed that they had been involved in drug trafficking activities from a relative’s house in the Ibbagamuwa area.

The stock of ‘Ice, ‘estimated to have a market value of around Rs. 8 million, were seized and taken into police custody.

A motor vehicle allegedly used to transport the drugs has also been apprehended, police said.

Police said the arrest followed a tip-off regarding a couple selling drugs to young people in Puttalam and surrounding areas. Officers had been conducting surveillance for about a month before intercepting the suspects while they were transporting the drugs.

Police further stated that the couple is suspected of having direct connections with overseas drug traffickers and that they will be detained and questioned for further investigations.