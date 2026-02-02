Minister inspects Kotikambokka Vein Quartz Deposit, orders measures to prevent illegal mining

The Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunnetti, conducted a field inspection yesterday (01) at the Kotikambokka Vein Quartz Deposit in the Monaragala District, where mining activities are currently suspended.

During the visit, several measures were initiated to halt unauthorized mining and ensure the long-term protection of the site.

According to preliminary scientific surveys, the deposit spans an area of 700 meters and is estimated to contain a massive reserve of 3.1 billion metric tons of quartz.

Following the field observation, a discussion was held with officials from the Department of Forest Conservation, the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB), and the National Gem and Jewellery Authority (NGJA).

The following decisions were reached:

• Protection of the Deposit: Immediate implementation of a formal program to safeguard this natural resource from illegal mining.

• Demarcation and Reporting: The Department of Forest Conservation is to mark the boundaries of the deposit area and submit a comprehensive report to the Divisional Secretary regarding any obstacles encountered during official duties.

• Recalculation of Reserves: Steps will be taken to re-evaluate the total volume of the quartz reserve using accurate and modern scientific methodologies.

• Transparent Mining Process: Upon resolving existing legal and environmental issues, action will be taken to call for Expressions of Interest (EOI) to commence formal and regulated mining operations.

The inspection was attended by Monaragala District Member of Parliament Chathuri Gangani; Chairman of the National Gem and Jewellery Authority, Dr. S.P. Chaminda; Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Mahesh Abeysekera; Chairman of the GSMB, J.M.S.N. Jayasinghe; Chairman of the Gem and Jewellery Research and Training Institute, Prof. G.W.A. Rohan Fernando; and several other government officials.