Chinthaka Hewapathirana of the National People’s Power (NPP) has been elected as the new Chairman of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha.

His election followed a vote held today (02), in which he secured 22 votes in favor, while 21 votes were cast against him.

Accordingly, the National People’s Power gained control of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha by a one-vote majority.

The chairmanship of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha had remained vacant following the assassination of the former Chairman, Lasantha Wickramasekara, who was shot dead inside his official office on October 22.