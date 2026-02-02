Rs. 3 billion drug haul seized from fishing boat sent to Govt Analyst

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (02) ordered that the drug stock worth over Rs. 03 billion, recently seized by the Sri Lanka Navy and brought to Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour, be referred to the Government Analyst for examination and to call for an analytical report.

The 263 kilogram narcotics haul, recovered from the possession of eleven fishermen, was presented before the court by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) under tight security, Ada Derana reporter said.

The seized narcotics stock was packed in 15 protective bags and presented to the court.

After considering the facts presented by the police, Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama directed that the narcotics be sent to the Government Analyst and to obtain an analytical report.

The Sri Lanka Navy seized 109 kilograms 422 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) and 112 kilograms 258 grams of heroin, on 25 January 2026, from a multi-day fishing vessel carrying eleven suspected fishermen.

Following the court’s order, the drugs were sealed and sent to the Government Analyst under the supervision of the Court Registrar, Ada Derana reporter added.