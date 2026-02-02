Woman dies in road accident in Anuradhapura

Woman dies in road accident in Anuradhapura

February 2, 2026   02:17 pm

A woman has died in a road accident that occurred at the Matale Junction in Anuradhapura this afternoon (02), police stated.

The accident took place when the woman was crossing the road and was struck by a motorcycle traveling from Mihintale. As a result of the collision, the woman and the two individuals who were on the motorcycle were admitted to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.

Subsequently, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased woman is approximately 65 years of age, and her identity has not yet been confirmed.

Further investigations into the accident are being carried out by the Traffic Division of the Mihintale Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Traders oppose govt's move to transfer administration of 5 economic centers to a new company (English)

Traders oppose govt's move to transfer administration of 5 economic centers to a new company (English)

Prices of Octane 92 Petrol and Auto Diesel reduced by Rs. 2 (English)

Prices of Octane 92 Petrol and Auto Diesel reduced by Rs. 2 (English)

Certain groups attempting to impede govt's progressive trajectory - Minister Nalinda Jayatissa (English)

Certain groups attempting to impede govt's progressive trajectory - Minister Nalinda Jayatissa (English)

GMOA doctors to intensify trade union action form tomorrow over several demands (English)

GMOA doctors to intensify trade union action form tomorrow over several demands (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.02.01

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.02.01

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.01

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.01

Govt committed to protecting and rehabilitating reservoirs - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Govt committed to protecting and rehabilitating reservoirs - Minister Lal Kantha (English)