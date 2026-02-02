Woman dies in road accident in Anuradhapura

A woman has died in a road accident that occurred at the Matale Junction in Anuradhapura this afternoon (02), police stated.

The accident took place when the woman was crossing the road and was struck by a motorcycle traveling from Mihintale. As a result of the collision, the woman and the two individuals who were on the motorcycle were admitted to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.

Subsequently, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased woman is approximately 65 years of age, and her identity has not yet been confirmed.

Further investigations into the accident are being carried out by the Traffic Division of the Mihintale Police.