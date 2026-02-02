Three nabbed with turtle meat and eggs in Mannar

Three individuals have been arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy with 17kg of turtle meat, 39 turtle eggs and a dinghy, during a search operation conducted in the Nachchikuda beach area of Mannar.

The search operation, conducted by SLNS Buwaneka under the North Central Naval Command, resulted in the search of a suspicious dinghy, the Navy noted. A subsequent inspection led to the discovery and seizure of turtle meat and eggs, made ready for sale.

Three suspects, identified as residents of Nachchikuda are aged between 26 and 32 years.

The suspects along with the turtle meat, eggs, and the dinghy have been handed over to the Kilinochchi Wildlife Office for further investigation and legal proceedings.