Gold prices drop by Rs. 12,000

February 2, 2026   03:33 pm

Gold prices in Sri Lanka have reduced considerably, in line with a reduction in the global market.

According to traders at the Colombo Sea Street, the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign has dropped by Rs. 12,000. As of today (02), a 24-carat gold sovereign is priced at Rs. 368,000, while the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign stands at Rs. 338,600.

Market analysts attribute the local price reduction to the ongoing fluctuations in global gold prices.

Meanwhile, gold prices have reduced significantly in the world market. The price of an ounce of gold in the global market is currently hovering around US$ 4,687, marking a reduction of approximately US$ 200 compared to last Friday.

