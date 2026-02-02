SLBFE conducts awareness programs to combat foreign employment scams

February 2, 2026   04:14 pm

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has decided to conduct a series of awareness programs for police officers, focusing on anti-human trafficking laws, the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment Act, and effective investigative techniques.

The decision has been taken after the Bureau observed an increase in foreign job seekers falling victim to human trafficking and various financial scams orchestrated via social media and other platforms.

The SLBFE announced that the inaugural program of this initiative was successfully held at the auditorium of the Anuradhapura District Secretariat.

By educating police officers—who are the primary law enforcement personnel working closely with local communities—the Bureau aims to ensure a more accurate and efficient service for the public.

These programs are designed to protect the growing number of Sri Lankans seeking overseas employment, helping them avoid fraudulent schemes while clarifying the legal framework available to prosecute perpetrators, the SLBFE said in a statement. 

