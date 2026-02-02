FM appreciates World Bank Executive Directors backing for Sri Lankas development agenda

February 2, 2026   04:53 pm

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath has expressed the country’s appreciation for the World Bank’s multisectoral partnership and its ongoing support for Sri Lanka’s development agenda in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Speaking about his discussions with Parameswaran Iyer, the Executive Director at the World Bank, Minister Herath highlighted his gratitude for Iyer’s dedicated contributions to Sri Lanka throughout his tenure.

The meeting was part of Iyer’s farewell engagements, during which both parties also discussed current collaborative initiatives, including the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment and the advancement of the Country Partnership Framework, which is scheduled for March 2026.

