UNP to launch new digital initiative to improve organizational operations

February 2, 2026   06:05 pm

The United National Party (UNP) will officially launch its new digital initiative at the party headquarters in Sirikotha on Wednesday (04).

The initiative aims to integrate digital technology into party organizational operations, the UNP said in a statement.

As part of the initiative, Digital Ward Coordinators will be appointed to ensure coverage of all electoral wards across Sri Lanka. Initially, 1,000 coordinators will be appointed, aiming to make party operations more efficient, transparent, and closer to the people.

Additionally, the UNP plans to introduce a new mobile app (UNP App), which will provide party members, organizers, and the public with a digital platform for information exchange, engagement and connectivity.

The primary goal of the party is to establish a people-centered, innovative, and technology-driven party culture, and the launch of this digital initiative represents a significant step toward that vision, the UNP added.

