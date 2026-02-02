49 prisoners to be pardoned on Independence Day

A decision has been taken to grant special presidential pardons to 49 prisoners in view of the 78th National Independence Day on February 4.

The pardons will be issued under the powers vested in the President by Article 34 of the Constitution.

Accordingly, the Department of Prisons stated that prisoners serving sentences will be granted a one-week remission for each year they have served.

Additionally, the remaining portion of sentences for prisoners who are serving time due to unpaid fines of less than Rs. 75,000 will also be commuted.