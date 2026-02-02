SJB activists express dissent amid Beruwala Urban Council controversy

A heated situation arose at the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party activists’ meeting in the Beruwala electorate.

The meeting was held at a private event hall in Hettimulla, Beruwala.

During the meeting, while Iftikhar Jamil, the co-organizer of the SJB in the Beruwala electorate, was addressing the gathering, some SJB activists who opposed him expressed their dissent.

As a result, there was a heated exchange of words, creating a tense atmosphere at the party activists’ meeting.

The activists who attended the meeting stated that the Beruwala electorate organizer is responsible for the administrative control of the Beruwala Urban Council, which was jointly established by the SJB and the National People’s Power (NPP).

Meanwhile, their opposition to this alliance was also expressed during the meeting.