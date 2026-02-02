Special bus service for devotees visiting Gangaramaya Temple for exposition of sacred relics

February 2, 2026   06:58 pm

A special bus service has been arranged for devotees visiting the Gangaramaya Temple in Hunupitiya, for the exposition of the sacred bodily relics to be brought from Gujarat India.

The exposition is scheduled to be held from 6:00 a.m. on February 5 to 7:00 a.m. on February 11.

To facilitate public access to the Gangaramaya Temple, special bus services have been arranged from the following locations:

  • Parking area at the Old MOD Grounds (MOD Park)
  • Parking area near the Lake House roundabout

Members of the public arriving from the Kompannavidiya Railway Station can reach the bus parking area near the Lake House roundabout on foot.

Those coming from the Colombo Fort Railway Station can also reach the Lake House roundabout parking area on foot via D.R. Wijewardene Mawatha.

The Police Media Division has informed the general public that the bus service will operate around the clock using both state and private buses at a nominal fare.

