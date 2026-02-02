Exams Dept. issues special notice on O/L admission cards

The Commissioner General of Examinations has issued a special notice regarding the downloading and modification of admission cards for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) Examination 2025 (2026).

Accordingly, private candidates who need to make corrections to their admission cards must visit the official website, enter their National Identity Card number, and make the necessary corrections.

The deadline for making changes is midnight on February, 10 2026.

The Commissioner General of Examinations, Indika Kumari Liyanage, has stated that the correction period will not be extended.