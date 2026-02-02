Fisheries Minister condemns Indian Coast Guard attack on Sri Lankan fishermen

Strong objections are being raised against an attack carried out by Indian Coast Guard officers on a group of Sri Lankan fishermen based on false allegations, the Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources, Ramalingam Chandrasekar stated.

Addressing a media briefing held today (02) regarding the incident, the Fisheries Minister noted that the Indian High Commission in Colombo has also been informed about the attack.

The incident occurred on January 29, when 12 fishermen aboard two fishing vessels that had set out from the Wellamankaraya Fishery Harbour in Wennappuwa were assaulted by Indian Coast Guard personnel while they were within Sri Lanka’s maritime boundary.

The fishermen stated that the attack took place while they were returning to Sri Lanka after engaging in fishing activities in international waters.

Meanwhile, four fishermen who were injured in the assault have been brought ashore by a Sri Lanka Navy vessel and admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital in Galle. Navy Media Spokesperson Navy Spokesman Commander Buddhika Sampath said that another naval vessel has been dispatched to bring back six more injured fishermen.

In addition, the President of the All-Island Multi-Day Boat Owners’ Association, Tyrone Mendis stated that the government must conduct a transparent investigation into the incident.

He alleged that three fishing vessels were attacked, two of them within Sri Lanka’s territorial waters, claiming that Indian Coast Guard personnel crossed Sri Lanka’s maritime boundary to carry out the assault.

Mendis questioned the response of local authorities during the incident and called for a suitable investigation by both the government and the Navy, describing the attack as inhumane.

Meanwhile, regarding allegations that adequate protection was not provided to Sri Lankan fishermen during the incident, Ada Derana sought clarification from the Sri Lanka Navy. Responding to the inquiry, Navy Media Spokesperson Commander Buddhika Sampath stated that maintaining constant surveillance across the entire maritime boundary is not practically feasible.