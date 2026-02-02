A/L 2025: Biosystems Technology practical exam to begin on Feb. 7

February 2, 2026   08:08 pm

The practical examination for Biosystems Technology subject for the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examination will commence on February 7, the Department of Examinations has announced.

The examination will be held until February 11 at 74 examination centres across the country.

Accordingly, application forms of school candidates have been sent to the respective school principals, while admission cards of private candidates have been dispatched by post to their personal addresses.

Candidates who have not received their admission cards can download them from the official website of the Department of Examinations starting today (02).

