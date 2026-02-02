194kg of cannabis intended to be smuggled to Sri Lanka seized in Tamil Nadu

194kg of cannabis intended to be smuggled to Sri Lanka seized in Tamil Nadu

February 2, 2026   09:21 pm

A total of 194 kg of cannabis intended to be smuggled to Sri Lanka have been seized by the Ramanathapuram Q-Branch police in Tamil Nadu.

Police said, while conducting a vehicle check at the Pattanamkathan East Coast Road (ECR) junction, they intercepted a car acting on a specific intelligence.

During inspection police discovered 194 kg of cannabis packed in 97 bundles hidden in the car.

After seizing the contraband, police arrested the 40-year-old driver.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the cannabis was smuggled from Chennai and was intended to be illegally transported to Sri Lanka.

The Q-Branch police have handed over the seized narcotics and the accused to the Ramanathapuram Narcotic Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for further legal proceedings.
Police stated that they are currently investigating others involved in the smuggling network.

- Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Traders oppose govt's move to transfer administration of 5 economic centers to a new company (English)

Traders oppose govt's move to transfer administration of 5 economic centers to a new company (English)

Prices of Octane 92 Petrol and Auto Diesel reduced by Rs. 2 (English)

Prices of Octane 92 Petrol and Auto Diesel reduced by Rs. 2 (English)

Certain groups attempting to impede govt's progressive trajectory - Minister Nalinda Jayatissa (English)

Certain groups attempting to impede govt's progressive trajectory - Minister Nalinda Jayatissa (English)

GMOA doctors to intensify trade union action form tomorrow over several demands (English)

GMOA doctors to intensify trade union action form tomorrow over several demands (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.02.01

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.02.01

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.01

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.01

Govt committed to protecting and rehabilitating reservoirs - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Govt committed to protecting and rehabilitating reservoirs - Minister Lal Kantha (English)