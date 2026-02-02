194kg of cannabis intended to be smuggled to Sri Lanka seized in Tamil Nadu

A total of 194 kg of cannabis intended to be smuggled to Sri Lanka have been seized by the Ramanathapuram Q-Branch police in Tamil Nadu.

Police said, while conducting a vehicle check at the Pattanamkathan East Coast Road (ECR) junction, they intercepted a car acting on a specific intelligence.

During inspection police discovered 194 kg of cannabis packed in 97 bundles hidden in the car.

After seizing the contraband, police arrested the 40-year-old driver.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the cannabis was smuggled from Chennai and was intended to be illegally transported to Sri Lanka.

The Q-Branch police have handed over the seized narcotics and the accused to the Ramanathapuram Narcotic Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for further legal proceedings.

Police stated that they are currently investigating others involved in the smuggling network.

