Businessman arrested at BIA for smuggling Rs. 24 million in foreign currency
February 2, 2026 09:48 pm
An individual has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle a large quantity of foreign currency into Sri Lanka.
The suspect landed at the BIA from Bengaluru, India.
The 48-year-old businessman is a resident of Akurana, Kandy.
He was taken into custody while concealing EUR 48,900, US$ 14,000, and INR 26,650 in his luggage.
The total value of the seized currency is estimated at Rs. 24.09 million.
Further investigations are currently underway by Katunayake Airport Customs officials.