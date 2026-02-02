Businessman arrested at BIA for smuggling Rs. 24 million in foreign currency

An individual has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle a large quantity of foreign currency into Sri Lanka.

The suspect landed at the BIA from Bengaluru, India.

The 48-year-old businessman is a resident of Akurana, Kandy.

He was taken into custody while concealing EUR 48,900, US$ 14,000, and INR 26,650 in his luggage.

The total value of the seized currency is estimated at Rs. 24.09 million.

Further investigations are currently underway by Katunayake Airport Customs officials.