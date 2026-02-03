Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Several spells of shower will occur in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya and Matale districts, today (03), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers are likely at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm is likely at some places in these areas, the Met. Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Badulla districts during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.