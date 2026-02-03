Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

February 3, 2026   06:32 am

Several spells of shower will occur in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya and Matale districts, today (03), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Showers or thundershowers are likely at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m. 

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm is likely at some places in these areas, the Met. Department said. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Badulla districts during the early hours of the morning, it added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Indian Coast Guard attack on Sri Lankan fishermen condemned by Fisheries Minister (English)

Indian Coast Guard attack on Sri Lankan fishermen condemned by Fisheries Minister (English)

Indian Coast Guard attack on Sri Lankan fishermen condemned by Fisheries Minister (English)

Govt committed to providing quality early childhood education for children  PM Harini (English)

Govt committed to providing quality early childhood education for children  PM Harini (English)

Suspended Dy Secretary General of Parliament files complaint against Speaker at Bribery Comm. (English)

Suspended Dy Secretary General of Parliament files complaint against Speaker at Bribery Comm. (English)

Ven. Kassapa Thero and others further remanded over case related to Trinco Buddha Statue incident (English)

Ven. Kassapa Thero and others further remanded over case related to Trinco Buddha Statue incident (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Traders oppose govt's move to transfer administration of 5 economic centers to a new company (English)

Traders oppose govt's move to transfer administration of 5 economic centers to a new company (English)

Prices of Octane 92 Petrol and Auto Diesel reduced by Rs. 2 (English)

Prices of Octane 92 Petrol and Auto Diesel reduced by Rs. 2 (English)

Certain groups attempting to impede govt's progressive trajectory - Minister Nalinda Jayatissa (English)

Certain groups attempting to impede govt's progressive trajectory - Minister Nalinda Jayatissa (English)