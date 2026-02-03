Constitutional Council to decide on AG appointment today

The Constitutional Council is scheduled to meet today (03) at 12.00 noon at the Parliament Complex, under the patronage of its Chairman, Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne.

It is reported that the Council will consider the names recommended by the President for the position of Auditor General during the meeting.

Accordingly, a decision on the appointment of a new Auditor General is expected to be made today.

The position of Auditor General has remained vacant since 08 April 2025, following the retirement of the former Auditor General, W.P.C. Wickramaratne.

Subsequently, senior officer of the Auditor General’s Department, Dharmapala Gammanpila, was appointed to the post on an acting basis. However, his term of office concluded on 05 December 2025.

Although the President had previously submitted several nominations for the post, the Constitutional Council had rejected those recommendations.

However, the President has now forwarded new nominations for the position, and the Constitutional Council is expected to take a final decision on the matter today.

Meanwhile, the first parliamentary sitting of February is scheduled to be held today.

Parliament will sit until next Friday, while the Parliamentary Secretariat stated that no parliamentary sitting will be held tomorrow (04) in view of Independence Day.