Constitutional Council to decide on AG appointment today

Constitutional Council to decide on AG appointment today

February 3, 2026   06:59 am

The Constitutional Council is scheduled to meet today (03) at 12.00 noon at the Parliament Complex, under the patronage of its Chairman, Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne.

It is reported that the Council will consider the names recommended by the President for the position of Auditor General during the meeting.

Accordingly, a decision on the appointment of a new Auditor General is expected to be made today.

The position of Auditor General has remained vacant since 08 April 2025, following the retirement of the former Auditor General, W.P.C. Wickramaratne.

Subsequently, senior officer of the Auditor General’s Department, Dharmapala Gammanpila, was appointed to the post on an acting basis. However, his term of office concluded on 05 December 2025.

Although the President had previously submitted several nominations for the post, the Constitutional Council had rejected those recommendations.

However, the President has now forwarded new nominations for the position, and the Constitutional Council is expected to take a final decision on the matter today.

Meanwhile, the first parliamentary sitting of February is scheduled to be held today.

Parliament will sit until next Friday, while the Parliamentary Secretariat stated that no parliamentary sitting will be held tomorrow (04) in view of Independence Day.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Indian Coast Guard attack on Sri Lankan fishermen condemned by Fisheries Minister (English)

Indian Coast Guard attack on Sri Lankan fishermen condemned by Fisheries Minister (English)

Indian Coast Guard attack on Sri Lankan fishermen condemned by Fisheries Minister (English)

Govt committed to providing quality early childhood education for children  PM Harini (English)

Govt committed to providing quality early childhood education for children  PM Harini (English)

Suspended Dy Secretary General of Parliament files complaint against Speaker at Bribery Comm. (English)

Suspended Dy Secretary General of Parliament files complaint against Speaker at Bribery Comm. (English)

Ven. Kassapa Thero and others further remanded over case related to Trinco Buddha Statue incident (English)

Ven. Kassapa Thero and others further remanded over case related to Trinco Buddha Statue incident (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Traders oppose govt's move to transfer administration of 5 economic centers to a new company (English)

Traders oppose govt's move to transfer administration of 5 economic centers to a new company (English)

Prices of Octane 92 Petrol and Auto Diesel reduced by Rs. 2 (English)

Prices of Octane 92 Petrol and Auto Diesel reduced by Rs. 2 (English)

Certain groups attempting to impede govt's progressive trajectory - Minister Nalinda Jayatissa (English)

Certain groups attempting to impede govt's progressive trajectory - Minister Nalinda Jayatissa (English)