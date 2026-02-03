CEB restructuring enters final stage, liquidation to be announced by February

February 3, 2026   07:14 am

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) restructuring programme has reached its final stage.

Accordingly, the liquidation of the CEB is scheduled to be officially announced by the end of February.

The restructuring programme is being implemented in five phases, of which four have already been successfully completed.

Head of the CEB Transformation Task Force, Pubudu Niroshan Hedigalla, stated that the phases covering the Basic Assignment Plan, Annual Power Procurement Plan, Long-term Generation Plan, and Long-term Transmission Development Plan have been completed.

He added that the final phase preparation of the National Electricity Policy and the National Electricity Tariff Policy is currently underway and is expected to be completed by the third week of February.

Compensation payments to employees who applied for voluntary retirement under the restructuring programme are also scheduled to be made accordingly.

A total of 2,173 CEB employees had applied for voluntary retirement, of which 20 have withdrawn their applications.

As a result, 2,153 employees have been approved for voluntary retirement and are due to receive compensation.

