Shiranthi Rajapaksa summoned to FCID today; CID summons Namal

February 3, 2026   08:01 am

Shiranthi Rajapaksa, the wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been summoned to appear before the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) today (03). 

It is reported that she has been informed to be present before the FCID at 9.30 a.m. today.

She had previously been summoned on 27 January 2026 to appear before the FCID to record a statement.

Accordingly, through her attorney, she had informed the police that she is unable to attend on that day and requested a two-week extension.

However, she has been instructed to appear before the FCID again today (03).

Meanwhile, Namal Rajapaksa, Member of Parliament and National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), has been summoned to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today.

It is reported that Namal Rajapaksa had previously been summoned to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), however, as he was abroad at the time, he requested a rescheduled date, resulting in the issuance of today’s summons.

