Govt committed to economic stability, sustainable growth and social protection  PM

The Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to economic stability, sustainable growth, and social protection while participating in the South Asia Regional Conference of the World Federation of Consuls (FICAC) 2026.

The conference was hosted by the Association of Consuls in Sri Lanka and the World Federation of Consuls, and was held on 2nd February at Cinnamon Life, Colombo, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The conference, held from 1st to 4th February, brought together diplomats, business leaders, and policymakers to strengthen regional cooperation and explore new avenues for sustainable development across South Asia.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister noted that the selection of Sri Lanka as the venue for this conference holds particular significance at a time when the government is working closely with international partners to position Sri Lanka as a credible and reliable region, the statement said.

The Prime Minister also drew attention to Sri Lanka’s vulnerability to climate change, citing the recent impact of Cyclone Ditwah, and commended the support extended to Sri Lanka by international partners. The Prime Minister emphasized that climate change requires global cooperation, shared responsibility, and innovative solutions.

She further highlighted ongoing efforts to improve public sector efficiency, transparency, and accountability; promote national unity and respect for diversity; and advance digital governance to enhance service delivery and public trust.

The Prime Minister stated:

“The Government of Sri Lanka is committed to addressing economic, social, and environmental challenges through a clear policy framework. Our focus is on economic stability through fiscal discipline, sustainable debt management, and reforms that enhance productivity and growth. At the same time, we are strengthening social welfare programs to support the most vulnerable.”

Addressing the event, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, MP Vijitha Herath, also stated that the government is committed to recognizing Sri Lanka as a sustainable tourism hotspot on the global platform while positioning Sri Lanka as a stable and reliable international partner.

The event was attended by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra; FICAC President Nikolaos K. Margaropoulos; President of the Association of Consuls in Sri Lanka, Mahen Kariyawasam; and the diplomatic corps.